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West Asia conflict | Two Emirates flights return to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram after Dubai airport temporarily suspends operations

Flight EK533 departed CIAL at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsAirportIranKerala NewsDubaiWest AsiaMiddle East

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