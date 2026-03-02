Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

West Asia conflict | Kerala postpones SSLC, Higher Secondary exams in Gulf region

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the security situation in the gulf, has made conducting the public exams impossible.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsKeralaSSLC

Follow us on :

Follow Us