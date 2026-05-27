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Homeindiakerala

Explained | What is the CMRL-Exalogic case linked to ED raids on Pinarayi Vijayan?

The controversy first emerged after an Income Tax Settlement Board order in 2023 reportedly referred to payments made by CMRL to Exalogic between 2017 and 2020.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDPinarayi VijayanExplainerkerala politics

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