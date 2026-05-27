<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate’s</a> (ED) raids at premises linked to former Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinarayi%20Vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Wednesday (May 27) are tied to the ongoing Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) -- Exalogic case -- a controversy involving alleged financial transactions between Kochi-based mining company and IT firm Exalogic Solutions.</p><p>Exalogic Solutions is a Bengaluru-based company owned by T Veena, Vijayan’s daughter. The controversy first emerged after an Income Tax (IT) Settlement Board order in 2023 reportedly referred to payments made by CMRL to Exalogic between 2017 and 2020. </p><p>According to the findings cited in the order, Exalogic allegedly received around Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL without providing corresponding services.</p><p>The IT department described the payments as “monthly remuneration” allegedly paid to “keep influential persons satisfied”. </p><p>Opposition parties in Kerala accused Veena and the ruling CPI(M) leadership of corruption, while both Exalogic and the CPI(M) denied wrongdoing.</p>.Left supporters attack vehicle carrying ED officials, smash windows over raid against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>Veena has maintained that Exalogic entered into a legitimate software and consultancy agreement with CMRL and that the services were provided as part of the contract. The CPI(M) has vehemently denied the allegations terming them as 'politically motivated'.</p><p>The ED later registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), using the IT findings as a legitimate basis for investigation. The agency has since questioned several individuals connected to CMRL and Exalogic and conducted multiple searches linked to the probe.</p><p>A key legal development came on (Tuesday) May 26, 2026, when the Kerala High Court reportedly refused to quash the ED investigation, allowing the agency to continue its probe. A day later, the ED carried out raids at locations linked to Vijayan and others.</p>