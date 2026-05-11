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What's in store for new UDF govt amid Kerala CM impasse

Even as the Pinarayi Vijayan government often boasted of better financial management amidst fund crunches, government sources said that a host of payments were kept pending by the previous government.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsUDFV D Satheesan

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