What’s lurking in Kerala’s water? Rare 'brain-eating amoeba’ horror returns; 133 infected, 33 dead so far in 2026

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> has witnessed a worrying increase in cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis over the past two years, with health authorities attributing the spike to improved diagnosis as well as worsening water contamination across the state.</p>.<p>According to data from the Kerala health department, the state recorded 133 confirmed infections and 33 deaths linked to amoebic encephalitis between January and June 12 this year.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infection">infection</a>, caused by free-living amoebae found in contaminated water and soil, has emerged as a growing public health concern.</p>.<p>The numbers mark a dramatic jump from previous years. Between 2016, when Kerala detected its first case, and 2023, the state had reported only eight infections.</p>.<p>However, cases began climbing rapidly in 2024, with 36 infections and nine deaths recorded that year. In 2025, the tally rose further to 201 cases and 47 fatalities.</p>.<p>Health officials say most recent infections are linked to granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), caused by Acanthamoeba, rather than the more widely known Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) caused by Naegleria fowleri.</p>.<p>Kerala Director of Health Services Dr K J Reena said the apparent surge is largely due to aggressive screening and advanced testing of unexplained encephalitis cases.</p>.<p>“Earlier, several encephalitis cases may have gone undetected. Now, all unidentified encephalitis cases undergo extensive testing, helping us identify amoebic infections more accurately,” she said.</p>.<p>She added that Kerala’s tropical climate, combined with deteriorating water quality, has created favourable conditions for Acanthamoeba to thrive. The amoeba is commonly found in stagnant water, soil, dust and water bodies rich in vegetation.</p>.<p>“Most affected patients are elderly or immunocompromised. While PAM continues to have an extremely high fatality rate globally, GAE offers comparatively better chances of survival if diagnosed early,” Dr Reena said.</p>.<p>Medical experts also pointed to widespread contamination of water sources as a major factor behind the rise in infections.</p>.<p>Dr Anoop Kumar A S, director of Critical Care at Aster MIMS in north Kerala, said contaminated water bodies and poorly maintained wells may be contributing to the spread of the amoeba.</p>.<p>“Water quality in Kerala is extremely poor in several areas. Due to the state’s high population density, many homes have septic pits close to open wells, increasing the risk of contamination. Acanthamoeba feeds on bacteria such as E. coli, so water bodies with high bacterial contamination are more likely to harbour these organisms,” he said.</p>.Two-year-old killed by 'brain-eating amoeba' in US after going swimming.<p>Studies conducted over the years have repeatedly flagged contamination in Kerala’s groundwater sources.</p>.<p> A 2018 study in Thiruvananthapuram district found coliform bacteria in nearly three-fourths of tested wells, indicating faecal contamination.</p>.<p>Another study carried out in parts of Ernakulam district in 2023 reported widespread E. coli contamination in sampled water sources.</p>.<p>An earlier study by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, had also highlighted bacterial contamination in Kerala’s water bodies beyond acceptable limits.</p>.<p>Despite the increase in cases, doctors say Kerala’s proactive medical response has improved survival chances. In 2024, the state introduced a dedicated treatment protocol and standard operating procedure for amoebic meningoencephalitis, becoming the first in the country to do so.</p>.<p>The same year, Kerala reported India’s first successful recovery from PAM after a 14-year-old patient survived the usually fatal infection, only the 11th such survivor documented globally.</p>.<p>Experts have now called for large-scale environmental and water quality studies to better understand the spread of the infection and prevent further cases.</p>