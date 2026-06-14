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What’s lurking in Kerala’s water? Rare 'brain-eating amoeba’ horror returns; 133 infected, 33 dead so far in 2026

The infection, caused by free-living amoebae found in contaminated water and soil, has emerged as a growing public health concern.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsKeralaAmoebabrain stroke

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