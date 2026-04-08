When freebies meet politics of dignity: Kerala’s electoral test

<p>As Kerala enters the heat of another election cycle in 2026, the air carries the familiar rhythm of promises. But beneath the slogans lies a deeper transformation in the state’s political grammar. </p><p>While much of India continues to debate the politics of “freebies,” Kerala is quietly shifting the conversation towards something more fundamental: the politics of rights, accountability, and dignity.</p><p><strong>The manifesto as a social contract</strong></p><p>The incumbent government enters this campaign with an unusual political asset, its credibility rooted in delivery. With over 97% of its 2021 manifesto commitments reported as fulfilled, the manifesto is no longer treated as aspirational rhetoric but as a working contract between the state and its citizens. But the significance of this lies beyond numbers.</p><p>The underlying philosophy represents a departure from the traditional model of state benevolence. Governance here is not framed as charity extended by those in power, but as an obligation owed to citizens. This distinction is subtle but transformative as it shifts the relationship from patronage to entitlement rooted in rights.</p><p>This approach is reinforced at the highest levels of leadership. When the Chief Minister publicly presents progress reports and reiterates that citizens have the right to know how many promises have been fulfilled, it signals a rare political posture, one where accountability is not resisted but institutionalised. In a system where transparency is often treated as discretionary, this marks a structural shift.</p><p><strong>From welfare to empowerment</strong></p><p>At the core of this model is a redefinition of empowerment. Instead of relying primarily on direct transfers or short-term benefits, the focus is on building systems that enable self-sufficiency by reducing corruption, eliminating bureaucratic friction, and creating pathways for sustainable livelihoods. This is where Kerala’s approach diverges from conventional welfare politics. The objective is not merely to distribute benefits, but to create conditions where dependence itself is reduced.</p><p><strong>Kudumbashree: The architecture of women’s agency</strong></p><p>Long before headline-grabbing promises such as monthly allowances for homemakers entered political discourse, Kerala had already invested in a structural model for women’s empowerment. The Kudumbashree mission is one of the world’s largest women-led self-help group networks that has evolved far beyond its original scope.</p><p>What began as a poverty alleviation initiative has transformed into a decentralised economic ecosystem. Today, women under Kudumbashree run restaurants, retail outlets, micro-enterprises, production units, and even startups.</p><p>More importantly, the model has scaled beyond Kerala, with its presence extending to other parts of the country, including the national capital. This is empowerment not as a one-time benefit, but as sustained economic participation. It reflects a long-term strategy: invest in capability rather than dependency.</p><p><strong>K-SMART: Replacing patronage with process</strong></p><p>Nowhere is this shift more visible than in the K-SMART (Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation) initiative. By digitising local body services, the state has not merely improved efficiency it rather has disrupted the entrenched culture of middlemen and informal payments. Access to permits, certificates, and services is increasingly routed through transparent digital systems, reducing discretion and, with it, opportunities for rent-seeking.</p><p>The political implication of this is significant. When access to state services is no longer dependent on personal connections or informal networks, the idea of “gratitude” toward political intermediaries begins to erode. What was once perceived as a favour becomes a right. This is the first pillar of dignity, a system where citizens do not have to negotiate for what is already theirs.</p><p><strong>Dignity of labour: The Haritha Karmasena model</strong></p><p>The second pillar lies in redefining the dignity of labour. For decades, Indian society has maintained a sharp divide between mental and manual work, often assigning social hierarchy to the latter. Kerala is attempting to bridge this divide through structural interventions.</p><p>The Haritha Karmasena, formed under the Harithakeralam Mission, represents a significant step in this direction. What was once informal, stigmatised work in sanitation and waste management has been reorganised into a structured, skilled, and publicly recognised profession. Workers are trained in waste segregation, sustainability practices, and community awareness. They are provided with uniforms, equipment, regulated wages, and institutional recognition. The shift is not merely economic but more importantly, it is social. It transforms invisibilised labour into acknowledged public service. Across sectors, from sanitation workers to public employees, the underlying principle is consistent, labour is not to be exploited, but respected.</p><p><strong>From literacy to political agency</strong></p><p>Kerala’s literacy rate is often cited as a statistic. But what is unfolding in this election cycle reflects something deeper, the transition from literacy to political agency. A growing segment of the electorate is not just informed, but critically engaged. Voters are increasingly evaluating promises not on emotional appeal, but on feasibility.</p><p>A telling example emerged in a recent public interaction, when asked about a proposal for free bus travel, a middle-aged woman questioned its sustainability, pointing out the financial challenges faced by the state’s transport system and asking how such a promise could be implemented without undermining its stability. This is not scepticism for its own sake but reflective of an informed political reasoning. It indicates a broader shift, citizens recognising that public services are funded by public resources, and that every promise carries a cost.</p><p><strong>The path forward</strong></p><p>What Kerala is witnessing today is not merely an electoral contest, but a test of political direction. Can a government secure public support not by promising the most immediate benefits, but by demonstrating that it has built a system rooted in fairness, transparency, and dignity? By focusing on the right to a corruption-free life and the dignity of labour, the state is attempting to move its citizens from being passive beneficiaries to active stakeholders.</p><p>In this model, the government is not a patron dispensing favours, but an institution accountable to a public that is aware, assertive, and increasingly unwilling to accept anything less than delivery. As the elections unfold, Kerala may offer a broader lesson for Indian democracy: that the most sustainable form of welfare is not what is given, but what enables citizens to stand on their own and demand what is rightfully theirs.</p><p><em>S Sruti, the author is an Assistant Professor with Department of Political Science at Shyam Lal College (Evening) University of Delhi.</em> </p><p><strong>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</strong></p>