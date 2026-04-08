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When freebies meet politics of dignity: Kerala’s electoral test

While much of India continues to debate the politics of “freebies,” Kerala is quietly shifting the conversation towards something more fundamental.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:54 IST
Kerala

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