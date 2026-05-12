<p>Using terminology associated with the election of the Pope at the Vatican, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Tuesday said that the Congress high command may soon arrive at a decision on Kerala's next chief minister.</p>.<p>"White smoke can be expected soon," Joseph told reporters, referring to the prolonged discussions within the party over the selection of the chief minister after the Congress-led UDF's victory in the Assembly elections.</p>.<p>The white smoke analogy refers to papal election.</p>.<p>However, Joseph did not specify any time for the announcement. </p>.<p>"It is expected at the earliest. The high command can take an appropriate decision after necessary consultations," he said, as the party leadership in New Delhi continued discussions to break the deadlock over the chief ministerial choice.</p>.Kerala CM decision drags on as Congress high command seeks wider consultations: What we know so far.<p>Asked about the swearing-in of the new government, Joseph said the newly elected chief minister would take a decision on government formation after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.</p>.<p>The KPCC chief also admitted that the delay in announcing the chief minister and the public tussle within the party had overshadowed the scale of the UDF's electoral victory.</p>.<p>"I do admit that. But the grace of the victory will be enhanced once the new government comes to power," he added.</p>.<p>The Congress high command has been holding a series of consultations with senior leaders in New Delhi amid continuing uncertainty over the leadership issue in Kerala.</p>.<p>Former KPCC presidents V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran and M M Hassan were among those called to the national capital for discussions.</p>.<p>Senior MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and working presidents P C Vishnunath, Shafi Parambil and A P Anil Kumar are also being consulted by the leadership.</p>.<p>The three principal contenders for the chief minister's post are senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.</p>.<p>The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in Kerala in the April 9 Assembly elections with a decisive mandate, ending the CPI(M)-led LDF's tenure in the state. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>