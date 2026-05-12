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'White smoke can be expected soon': KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Kerala CM selection

Joseph did not specify any time for the announcement.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

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