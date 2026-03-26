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Who is 'BJP's B-team'? Day after Congress attacks CPI(M) over helping saffron party, Vijayan lashes out at Rahul

Rahul and Kharge had questioned why Vijayan is not arrested by central agencies in corruption cases filed against him and it showed that there is an understanding between the CPI(M) and BJP.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Mallikarjun KhargePinarayi Vijayan

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