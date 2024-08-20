Why did Kerala govt sit on contentious Hema committee report for nearly five years?

The justification being given by the government is the protection of the identities of the victims who deposed before the committee on the condition of anonymity.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the government was instead trying to protect the identity of the culprits on the pretext of protecting the identity of the victims by sitting on the report for nearly five years. He demanded that the government should form a special team led by a woman IPS officer to probe into the sexual harassment allegations, including the allegations of assaults on minors, mentioned in the Hema committee report.

Cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan justified the government's inaction on the report by citing that there were no specific complaints. He also stated that the Hema committee report itself mentioned that "confidentiality should be maintained."

In the meantime, Cheriyan, who holds the portfolio of cinemas, preferred to highlight the prospects of the Malayalam film industry. "The Malayalam film industry is now witnessing a boom and bringing good revenue to the state. Thousands of people, including women, are working in it. All those who are working in the industry need not be framed in a bad light," he said, as part of his efforts to defend the government.