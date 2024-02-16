Wild elephant attack leads to third death in three weeks in Wayanad; hartal in district on Saturday

On February 10 a wild elephant walked into the premises of a house and killed Ajeesh, 45, of Mananthavady. Efforts to capture the tusker, 'Belur Makhna', have still been futile as the elephant is moving around in the forest. 'Belur Makhna', which is fixed with a radio collar, had crossed over to Kerala from the forest areas of Karnataka.

A 55-year-old man, Lakshman of Narikkal near Mananthavady, was killed in wild elephant attack on January 30. He was a guard at a private plantation.

According to sources, Paul, who was a temporary worker with the eco-tourism wing of the forest department, came under the attack by around 9.30 am. Though he tried to run away on seeing the elephant, the tusker trampled him after he fell.

Pual was rushed to the Mananthavady medical college. But owing to the lack of adequate medical facilities, he was then taken to the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode.

Police cleared traffic for the ambulance, helping it reach the hospital in less than two hours. But Paul's life could not be saved. Internal injuries and bleeding were said to be the cause of death.

Paul was the lone bread winner of his family, which includes his wife, daughter, and two sisters.

Last week, Wayanad witnessed strong protests following the death of farmer Ajeesh. Agitated locals even blocked the roads, demanding immediate actions against the man-animal conflicts and adequate compensation to victims.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday held discussions with the people's representatives of Wayanad and decided to take measures like changes in vegetation in the forest and enhanced fencing. The Kerala assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to make adequate amendments in the wildlife rules for effectively dealing with wild animal attacks.

Sources said that the lack of water in the forest areas owing to the scorching climate could be the reason why wild animals are frequently entering human settlements across Kerala.