<p>Idukki (Kerala): A car was damaged after a wild elephant attacked vehicles on the Munnar-Marayoor road, forest officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Officials suspect that a wild elephant bull, popularly known as Padayappa, was involved in the incident, which occurred around 11 pm on Saturday.</p><p>According to officials, the elephant first approached a parked tourist bus and smashed one of its side windows. It then blocked a passing SUV on the road.</p><p>The driver stopped the vehicle and remained inside along with another passenger, officials said. The elephant broke the windshield and dented the car's roof and bonnet.</p>.Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>The forest department received information about the incident and rushed to the spot.</p><p>By the time officials arrived, the elephant had moved away from the area, and the damaged car was shifted to a nearby forest station.</p><p>The two occupants of the SUV, both from Erattupetta in Kottayam district, escaped unhurt as they remained inside the vehicle during the attack.</p><p>Forest officials said they are closely monitoring the movements of the elephant bull Padayappa, which frequently roams the area and is currently in musth.</p>