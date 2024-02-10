Wild elephant kills one in Kerala's Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A wild elephant entered the premises of a house at Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala and killed one person this morning.

Aji, 45, of Chaligadda, was killed by the elephant by entering the premises of a house.

Local people are staging a strong protest alleging that the forest authorities failed to track its movement or alert the people. The elephant was reported to be having a radio collar fixed by Karnataka forest authorities.