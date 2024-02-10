Wild elephant kills one in Kerala's Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A wild elephant entered the premises of a house at Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala and killed one person this morning.
Aji, 45, of Chaligadda, was killed by the elephant by entering the premises of a house.
Local people are staging a strong protest alleging that the forest authorities failed to track its movement or alert the people. The elephant was reported to be having a radio collar fixed by Karnataka forest authorities.
Last week a wild elephant, 'Thaneer Komban', entered Wayanad from the Karnataka forest region and triggered panic throughout the day in Mananthavady town. But the elephant died while being translocated to Bandipur.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Mananthavady region and efforts to track the elephant were progressing.
Aji, who was a farmer, was chased by the elephant. Even as he tried to enter the premises of a house by jumping the compound wall, the elephant demolishing the compound wall and trampled him to death. The elephant was reportedly spotted in the region since Friday evening.
The forest authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.