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Wild elephant Padayappa attacks car in Kerala's Munnar, passengers escape

The driver tried distracting the tusker with honk, and when the elephant paused, he sped the vehicle and escaped.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:36 IST
KeralaViral videoWild Elephantwild elephant attackTrending

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