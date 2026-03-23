<p>Munnar: Panic broke out in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala’s</a> Munnar after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wild-elephant">wild elephant</a> called ‘Padayappa’ attacked a car in the Vaguvarai area on Sunday night.</p>.<p>According to the eyewitnesses, the elephant suddenly appeared on the road and charged at the vehicle, leaving the passengers inside scared and helpless. </p>.<p>The situation became tense as the tusker moved closer to the car.</p>.Death of coffee grower due to wild elephant attack triggers protest in Karnataka's Siddapur.<p>However, the driver managed to stay calm and acted quickly. He kept honking the horn to distract the elephant. When the animal paused for a moment, the driver sped away and escaped safely.</p><p>No casualties have been reported.</p>