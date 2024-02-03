Wild elephant translocated from Wayanad to Bandipur dies

Thiruvananthapuram: A wild elephant that was translocated from Wayanad in Kerala to the adjacent Bandipur forest region of Karnataka died by Saturday early morning.
Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran said that a high-level probe would be initiated.
The tusker, identified as 'Thaneer', had triggered panic at Mananthavady town in Wayanad on Friday by roaming around through the busy commercial and residential areas from morning. But it did not cause much destruction.
Subsequently, Kerala forest department issued orders to translocate the tusker. The tusker was tranquillised by Friday evening by administering two doses. Later it was translocated with the help of two 'kumki' (trained) elephants.
The elephant reportedly died after fainting as it reached Ramapura camp at Bandipur by early hours of Saturday.
'Thaneer' was translocated from Hassan in Karnataka around two weeks back after it entered human settlements and caused destruction to crops.