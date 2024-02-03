Wild elephant translocated from Wayanad to Bandipur dies

Thiruvananthapuram: A wild elephant that was translocated from Wayanad in Kerala to the adjacent Bandipur forest region of Karnataka died by Saturday early morning.

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran said that a high-level probe would be initiated.

The tusker, identified as 'Thaneer', had triggered panic at Mananthavady town in Wayanad on Friday by roaming around through the busy commercial and residential areas from morning. But it did not cause much destruction.