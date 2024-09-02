Will examine allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, top cop in Kerala: CPI(M)

Reacting to the allegations levelled by businessman-turned-politician and two-time MLA P V Anvar, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that "all aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with necessary seriousness, and a stand will be taken accordingly."

Nilambur MLA Anvar has accused Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.