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'Will work to deliver promises made to people': V D Satheesan after selection as Kerala CM

Besides expressing his gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, V D Satheesan also thanked Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsKeralaV D SatheesanKerala CM

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