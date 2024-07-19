Woman 'sexually assaulted' in Kerala hospital; physiotherapist suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of a sexual assault in a hospital in Kerala, a physiotherapist allegedly harassed a woman patient at the government general hospital in Kozhikode, popularly known as Beach Hospital.

Health Minister Veena George informed that the physiotherapist B Mahendran Nair was placed under suspension.

Last year, a woman patient recovering after surgery was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendee in the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.