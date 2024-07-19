Woman 'sexually assaulted' in Kerala hospital; physiotherapist suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another incident of a sexual assault in a hospital in Kerala, a physiotherapist allegedly harassed a woman patient at the government general hospital in Kozhikode, popularly known as Beach Hospital.
Health Minister Veena George informed that the physiotherapist B Mahendran Nair was placed under suspension.
Last year, a woman patient recovering after surgery was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendee in the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The fresh incident reportedly took place on Wednesday. The woman was undergoing physiotherapy under a female therapist for some time. On Wednesday, the accused male therapist carried out the therapy as the female therapist was not available.
The woman later informed the female therapist about the sexual assault she suffered from the male therapist. She reported it to hospital authorities and subsequently the matter was reported to the police who registered a case.
The accused was reported to be absconding.
During the Covid outbreak in 2020, a woman patient being shifted to a hospital at Pathanamthitta in Kerala was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver.
Published 19 July 2024, 08:36 IST