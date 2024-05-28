Woman dies, about 175 infected from food poisoning after eating at Kerala hotel; eatery sealed

About 175 other people have also been infected with food poisoning after consuming food from the same hotel. The woman fell ill and was hospitalised on Monday.

Three among the 175 infected people belong to the woman's family.

Food safety authorities have sealed the hotel following the incident. It is suspected that the infection was caused by the mayonnaise which was provided with 'Kuzhimanthi'.

There were reports that the hotel had faced similar complaints earlier also and had to faced action taken against it.