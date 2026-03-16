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Woman hacked to death by mother-in-law over serving tea in Kerala

The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimemurder

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