<p>Malappuram, Kerala: A 28-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her mother-in-law following a dispute over serving tea at home in this district on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The shocking incident occurred at Koottampara near Nilambur in the morning.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Rajila, wife of Sunil Babu, a native of the locality.</p>.<p>According to police, Shanta (70) allegedly attacked her daughter-in-law with a machete following an argument over serving tea.</p>.Man kills 50-year-old wife suspecting infidelity in Bengaluru.<p>The victim sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her children were present in the house at the time and reportedly tried to stop the assault but were unsuccessful, locals said.</p>.<p>On hearing the loud cries of the children, neighbours rushed to the house and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to the wounds later, police added.</p>.<p>Rajila’s husband was reportedly not at home when the incident took place.</p>.<p>The accused was taken into custody and her arrest was recorded after an interrogation.</p>.<p>The case was registered under BNS Section 103 (1) (murder) against the accused and the questioning is still continuing, police added.</p>