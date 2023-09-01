Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Woman's hand severed after she falls on railway track

The accident happened when the woman, identified as Theertha, was trying to board a Kottayam-bound train in the morning.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 10:33 IST

Follow Us

A 20-year old woman's hand was severed as she fell on the track while trying to board a train at a local railway station in nearby Vaikom on Friday, family sources said.

The accident happened when the woman, identified as Theertha, was trying to board a Kottayam-bound train in the morning.

She fell between the tracks after losing grip and her hand was severed in the process, local people said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and a surgery to stitch the hand to the body is progressing.

Further details, including whether the procedure was a success, would be divulged later, hospital sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 10:33 IST)
India NewsKeralaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT