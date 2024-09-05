Women in Cinema Collective flay cyber attackers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which was instrumental in speaking about the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry flayed the cyber attack on women who opened up against sexual assaults they faced in the industry.
In a social media post, WCC warned of stringent legal action and also stated that such attacks would only make the women stronger.
WCC said fake accounts were being created in social media en masse to unleash cyber attacks for character assassination. It is a tactic of the patriarchal society to mentally break down women.
Meanwhile, actor Nivin Pauly, against whom a rape case was registered on Tuesday, was learnt to be moving the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the case against him. Even as Pauly told the media that the allegations were baseless, the complainant woman was sticking to the allegation.
Apart from Pauly, five others including a woman running a recruiting agency and a producer are the others accused. Shreya who runs the recruiting agency allegedly took the complainant to UAE where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Pauly and others, including producer A K Sunil.
Published 04 September 2024, 21:42 IST