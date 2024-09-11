Women in Malayalam cinema urge Kerala CM to ensure confidentiality of Hema committee report

Actor Revathy told a section of media that WCC was concerned about the privacy as well as safety of women who gave statements to the Hema committee. The concern was shared with the chief minister and he responded to it positively, she said.

WCC members refused to divulge details of the suggestions they gave to the government.

Meanwhile, the SIT probing the sexual assault cases was learnt to be planning to take legal opinion on each instance of offences revealed in the Hema committee report so as to decide the future course of action in each case.