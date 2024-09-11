Women in Malayalam cinema urge Kerala CM to ensure confidentiality of Hema committee report

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to hand over the Justice Hema committee report in its entirety to the police Special Investigation Team, a forum of women in the Malayalam film industry has urged the state government to ensure the privacy of those who gave statements to the committee.
Representatives of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted their suggestions for the proposed cinema policy being framed by the Kerala government as well as steps to ensure safety of women in the Malayalam film industry.
Actor Revathy told a section of media that WCC was concerned about the privacy as well as safety of women who gave statements to the Hema committee. The concern was shared with the chief minister and he responded to it positively, she said.
WCC members refused to divulge details of the suggestions they gave to the government.
Meanwhile, the SIT probing the sexual assault cases was learnt to be planning to take legal opinion on each instance of offences revealed in the Hema committee report so as to decide the future course of action in each case.
Published 11 September 2024, 10:35 IST