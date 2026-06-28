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Homeindiakerala

Won't back UDF's no-confidence motion against BJP in T'puram Corpn, says LDF

The UDF recently announced a protest in front of the Corporation office on June 29 and plans to initiate further steps towards the no confidence motion against BJP.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaThiruvananthapuramIndia PoliticsLDFUDFno-confidence motion

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