Won't move forward with complaint against him, he apologised: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife

Menon said that her allegations were made in an "emotional outburst" after the minister denied her claims of infidelity and termed her call to 112 -- Emergency Response Support System -- as "madness".
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 07:43 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 07:43 IST
