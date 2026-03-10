<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife on Tuesday said that she will not be moving forward with the complaint against her husband as he has admitted his mistake and apologised.</p>.<p>Speaking to a news channel, Bindhu Menon said that as she did not take his calls, the minister called her sister and "spoke emotionally".</p>.<p>"He very emotionally said that a mistake had happened on his part. A lot of mistakes have happened in our years-long marriage, but I never said I am leaving him or will go to the media or that I will take legal steps," she said.</p>.<p>"My intention was not to tarnish the image of the government or my husband. That is what I said yesterday also. He called this morning and apologised and said we can sort out the issue. That is what I was waiting for. Definitely not going forward with the complaint now. We are going to resolve it together," Menon told the channel.</p>.Kerala minister's wife accuses him of infidelity and domestic violence.<p>She further said that during her 13-year-long marriage with the minister, there have been a lot of issues, but it is not an incident over which she intends to throw away this relationship.</p>.<p>Menon said that her allegations were made in an "emotional outburst" after the minister denied her claims of infidelity and termed her call to 112 -- Emergency Response Support System -- as "madness".</p>.<p>"We all make mistakes in life, because he was a minister, everyone came to know what he did. But there is no need for the minister to apologise to the public. If I am the one living with him, he only needs to apologise to me.</p>.<p>"I do not intend to move forward by taking revenge, because it is very easy for me to say I don't want anything, and I am going to move forward with a case. I could have done that earlier, but I did not do that as I love him that much," she said.</p>.<p>Menon requested that no one discuss the issue on social media.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Congress stuck to its demand for Kumar's resignation.</p>.<p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said that it was not a simple family matter that could be settled and demanded Kumar's resignation.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row | Tantri gave Potti access to temple, not any minister: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar.<p>"If the minister does not resign, then the chief minister should show the energy to remove him," the KPCC chief said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.</p>.<p>He said that the government, CM and the LDF need to indicate their stand on the issue.</p>.<p>Joseph further said that when similar allegations were made against Kumar when he was in the UDF government, he was forced to resign.</p>.<p>"So, it is not just double standards on the part of the government, it is a betrayal of the people," he contended.</p>.<p>Menon on Monday had levelled allegations of infidelity against him after he denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the matter.</p>.<p>She had said there had been marital issues with Ganesh Kumar since their marriage in 2014.</p>.<p>The Kerala Congress (B) leader married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.</p>.<p>Menon said she had been living separately for the past several months because of Kumar's relationship with several women.</p>.<p>Kumar had dismissed the allegations circulating against him as "politically motivated" since the election was nearing.</p>