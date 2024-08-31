Home
'Workplace harassment in Malayalam film industry': NCW seeks complete Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave

'The report points to serious issues such as workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam Film Industry,' the NCW said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 August 2024, 15:04 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday called for the release of the complete Hema Committee report amid the ongoing #MeToo wave in the Malayalam film industry.

"It has come to the notice of the National Commission for Women (NCW) that there are concerning issues within the Malayalam Film Industry, as highlighted in the Hema Committee Report," the NCW said in a press release.

"The report points to serious issues such as workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam Film Industry," the release further stated, adding, "In response to these concerns, the NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain."

More to follow...

Published 31 August 2024, 15:04 IST
