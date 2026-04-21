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Year after Ramachandran's death in Pahalgam attack, family says nothing has changed

The 65-year-old Ramachandran, on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, was gunned down by terrorists
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsTerror attackKashmirPahalgam

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