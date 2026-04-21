<p>Kochi: For the family of N Ramachandran, one of the 26 tourists killed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/a-year-after-pahalgam-attack-kashmir-walks-a-tightrope-between-memory-and-revival-3975227">Pahalgam</a> terror attack, nothing has changed a year later and the kin is yet to recover from his untimely death.</p>.<p>The 65-year-old Ramachandran, on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, was gunned down by terrorists in an attack that sent shockwaves across the country, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, a military response targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan.</p>.<p>Arathi R Menon, before whose eyes her father was killed, said there was nothing more for her to say about the tragedy.</p>.<p>"What more to say. I don't want to say anything more. A year has gone by, everything is the same. So, I don't want to comment anything about it. Right now I am not in a state to comment anything. I am so sorry," she told PTI.</p>.Punjab governor urges tourists to visit Kashmir, says Pahalgam attack 'one-off' incident.<p>Menon said that the RSS will hold a ceremony near Changampuzha Park here on Wednesday morning around 7.30 am.</p>.<p>"On Sunday morning at 10 am there will be a remembrance ceremony at Changampuzha Park," she added.</p>.<p>Menon also said that she will be returning to Dubai soon.</p>.<p>She said that she was in Kochi on-and-off for the past one year and will now return to Dubai permanently like before.</p>.<p>Ramachandran was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were gunned down by militants in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley on April 22, 2025.</p>.<p>Menon, who works in Dubai, had come to Kerala as part of the planned vacation to Kashmir with her parents and children.</p>