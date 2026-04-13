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Yellow alert issued in Kerala's 12 districts, KSDMA warns stringent action against fake campaigns

In high range districts of Idukki and Wayanad the temperature is expected to be around 34 degree celsius.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsKeralaKSDMAyellow alert

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