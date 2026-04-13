<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Yellow alert has been sounded in 12 out of the 14 districts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> as the temperature levels are going up.</p><p>The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also warned of stringent action against spreading of fake campaigns pertaining to hot climate.</p><p>While the temperature at Palakkad district in central Kerala is likely to touch 40 degree celsius and that of Kollam in south Kerala is expected to touch 39 degree Celsius in the coming days. </p>.Heavy rain lashes Kerala, two die; orange alert in five districts.<p>In ten other districts the temperature is likely to increase to 36 to 37 degree Celsius. Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail at many parts of these districts till April 15, said the KSDMA.</p><p>In high range districts of Idukki and Wayanad the temperature is expected to be around 34 degree celsius.</p><p>Fake campaigns like temperature will rise up to 55 degree celsius and chances of mobile phone exploding are doing the rounds on social media.</p><p>Such fake campaigns are punishable under the Disaster Management Act, KSDMA informed.</p>