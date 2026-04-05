'You can fool illiterates in Gujarat': Congress President Kharge to PM Modi at Kerala poll rally

<p>Idukki: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ldf-rule-destroyed-health-sector-in-kerala-created-more-bars-mallikarjun-kharge-3944352">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Sunday made an apparent controversial statement during his assembly poll campaign here, calling the people of Gujarat "illiterate" and claiming they were being "fooled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>At the same time, Kharge said neither Modi nor Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could fool the people of Kerala, describing them as "very clever and educated".</p><p>"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever and educated. Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala," the Congress chief said.</p><p>He made the remark while alleging that both Modi and Vijayan were following the same path, with no difference between them except the parties they lead.</p><p>"LDF and BJP are going forward together and attacking the Congress. Modi in Delhi and Vijayan in Kerala have the same style of functioning. They want to keep power centralised in their own hands," Kharge said.</p><p>"In fact, I have heard people say that Pinarayi Vijayan is Kerala's Modi and that BJP and LDF have secretly plotted to keep Congress away from power," he claimed.</p><p>Kharge also alleged that Vijayan was being controlled by Modi. "He (Vijayan) is not an independent man now," he contended.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi is trying to strike fear in Christian institutions': Mallikarjun Kharge on FCRA amendment.<p>He further alleged that the BJP was the most communal party and that it, along with the RSS, would destroy the country.</p><p>"I condemn their attitude, I condemn their ideology," he said.</p><p>Kharge also called Modi a "liar" and urged people not to believe him, claiming the PM failed to deliver on his promise of providing two crore jobs every year after coming to power.</p><p>"Don't listen to Modi. He is a liar. He promised two crore jobs every year when he came to power. He has been in power for 12 years. Has he provided the jobs?" he asked.</p><p>He also took a dig at Modi, referring to the PM's frequent claim that he is the only one capable of running the country because of his "56-inch chest".</p><p>"What is the importance of your chest? Go and tell the tailor, he will properly stitch a jacket for you," Kharge added.</p><p>He alleged that the BJP and RSS were destroying the country, its future generations, and its unity.</p><p>"Its leader Modi will harm the people, he will destroy, and our people will suffer. People are already struggling due to a lack of LPG, inflation, and unemployment," he added.</p><p>Kerala will go to the polls on April 9 for 140 seats.</p>