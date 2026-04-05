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'You can fool illiterates in Gujarat': Congress President Kharge to PM Modi at Kerala poll rally

Kharge said neither Modi nor Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could fool the people of Kerala, describing them as "very clever and educated".
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:52 IST
GujaratCongressKeralaNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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