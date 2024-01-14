Young students set a model for poverty eradication in Kerala's Alappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 3,600 economically weak families of the Alappuzha district of Kerala have come out of poverty over the last year as students of the district are extending a helping hand towards them.

'Orupidi Nanma' (a handful of kindness) project launched in the south Kerala district in last January is now being replicated in other districts too as it was found to be effective in addressing extreme poverty.

The project involve students contributing essential commodities on the first Monday of every month. That day is observed as community service day and there is no compulsion on students to bring items. The items thus pooled are distributed among economically weak families in the district as kits.