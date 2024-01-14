Young students set a model for poverty eradication in Kerala's Alappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 3,600 economically weak families of the Alappuzha district of Kerala have come out of poverty over the last year as students of the district are extending a helping hand towards them.
'Orupidi Nanma' (a handful of kindness) project launched in the south Kerala district in last January is now being replicated in other districts too as it was found to be effective in addressing extreme poverty.
The project involve students contributing essential commodities on the first Monday of every month. That day is observed as community service day and there is no compulsion on students to bring items. The items thus pooled are distributed among economically weak families in the district as kits.
The then Alappuzha District Collector V R Krishna Teja who initiated the project told DH that it was conceived to address extreme poverty and create a habit of sharing among the children.
At present, around 800 schools in the district, including government and private, are part of the scheme and as many as 3,600 families are benefitting from this.
Teja, who is now serving as Thrissur district collector, has already replicated the scheme in the district with the name 'Together for Thrissur'.
The state government is also learnt to be exploring the option of replicating it in more districts, especially since efforts to eradicate extreme poverty are going on in the state.
Kerala had around 64,000 families in extreme poverty and around 50 per cent of them already came out of the extreme poverty condition as a result of various initiatives of the government.