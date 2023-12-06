Youth Congress leader held for cheating people by promising jobs

Thiruvananthapuram: A 29-year-old local leader of the Youth Congress has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by promising jobs in the Kerala Health Department, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was held on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the department authorities.

A woman, hailing from Pathanamthitta, came out recently charging that the accused had taken Rs 50,000 by promising a job in Kottayam District Hospital.

According to the Cantonment Police here, Vettikkal cheated several persons of money promising jobs in various state-run hospitals in the state.