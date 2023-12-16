Youth Congress protests against action on agitators by Kerala CM Vijayan's security

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress and Youth Congress activists in Kerala staged demonstrations against the police on Saturday in protest against the 'brutal' police action on agitators showing black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Police, including personal security guards of the Chief Minister, as well as CPM-DYFI activists were accused of roughing up Congress and Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at the CM's vehicle at Alappuzha district on Friday. A differently-abled activist also allegedly faced 'brutal' police action.

Congress alleged that two personal security guards of the Chief Minister were also involved in attacking the Congress/Youth Congress workers. A protest march taken out to the house of a security personnel of the Chief Minister on Saturday turned violent.

The Chief Minister justified the action of the police and security guards stating that they were only discharging their duties.