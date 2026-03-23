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Kerala's Rs 311 cr disaster mitigation fund approved but state didn't apply for release: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said a state has to provide the utilisation certificate so that the next round of funds can be released.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsKeralaNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha

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