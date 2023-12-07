Kesavananda Bharati verdict now available in 10 Indian languages: CJI

The CJI said now the judgement is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Malyalam, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, and Marathi.

“This is similar to our efforts to translate our judgments in Indian languages,” he said, adding that 20,000 apex court judgments have been translated in Indian languages and uploaded on e-SCR (electronic version of Supreme Court reports).

Lawyers and district courts, where work is predominantly carried out in Hindi, can cite and refer the SC judgments in Hindi, the CJI said, adding now the translation is being carried out in all scheduled Indian languages.

Hailing the move, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “People otherwise used to know about the Keshavananda Bharti judgement without knowing that there was a big case."

The CJI said law students, who are not in “highly-resourced colleges”, cannot even access SC judgments. “Now a student who wants to read a judgment in e-SCR in Hindi can do so,” he said, adding no other country has attempted or done so.

The CJI said the chief justices of high courts have recently told him about their willingness to ensure translation of judgments in regional languages under their jurisdictions.

On the 50th anniversary, the top court on April 24 this year decided to dedicate to people, including researchers, a web page containing details of the arguments, written submissions and judgment in the historic case.

In the path-breaking verdict by a 13-judge bench, the top court, by a 7:6 majority, had laid down the concept of "basic structure" of the Constitution and consequently, restricted the amending power of Parliament, holding that it cannot touch upon the Constitution's basic structure.