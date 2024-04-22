Key CAA provisions may violate Articles of Indian Constitution: US Congress report

CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress that prepares reports on issues of interest to the members of Congress so that they can make informed decisions. CRS reports are not considered to be an official report of views of the Congress.

The Indian government and other proponents of the CAA have asserted that the aim is purely humanitarian.

India has also trashed the criticism against the CAA and said "vote-bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

Opponents of the act warn that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are pursuing a Hindu majoritarian, anti-Muslim agenda that threatens India’s status as an officially secular republic and violates international human rights norms and obligations, the report said.

“In tandem with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) planned by the federal government, the CAA may threaten the rights of India’s large Muslim minority of roughly 200 million,” alleged the three-page report.