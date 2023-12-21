Key changes in the 3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Home minister Amit Shah first brought in the Bills in August this year, and sent them the same day to the Standing Committee. In December, he withdrew the three bills and replaced them with the new bills to reflect some changes as suggested by the Committee. The Bills were also renamed since, sources said, no two legislations with the same name can be introduced in the same year.

Government sources said the new bills to accommodate reflected 29 key chances and 373 grammatical changes.

Another key focus of the Bill was the inclusion of forensics. Any crime that attracts a sentencing of more than seven years will have to mandatorily include forensic services. Government sources also said that home minister Amit Shah sat with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for more than 70 hours over the course of the drafting of the Bills to find out the details of digital imprints.

In the new Bills, technological evidence has been prioritised. For instance, searches by the police in criminal cases will now have to be videographed so that there is less chances of framing an innocent person.