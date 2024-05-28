"Key conspirator" in Rohingya, Bangladeshi trafficking case arrested in Tripura: NIA

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a person in Tripura in connection with a case related to trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangaldesh nationals via porous stretches of Indo-Bangladesh borders in the Northeast.

The accused, identified as Jalil Miah, according to NIA, is one of the key conspirators of the trafficking network.

The NIA had in February announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone providing information leading to Miah's arrest.