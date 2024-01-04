Key features of the Ayodhya Ram Temple

Here's all you need to know about them

The three-storied Ram Mandir is built in the traditional Nagar style and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

Each floor of the temple is 20 feet tall.

It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla is located in the main sanctum sanctorum and a Shri Ram Darbar is located on the first floor.

The temple will be equipped with 5 mandaps (Halls) - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap.

Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls of the temple.

The entry to the temple is from the east, ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

There is a provision of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly pilgrims at the temple.

The Parkota - rectangular compound wall with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the temple.

Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era.