Key points from Mahua Moitra's letter to Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

3) Moitra also raised concerns about what she claimed were "double standards" of the Ethics Committee in issuing summons. She said that the panel adopted a very different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who, she said, has a "very serious complaint of hate speech" pending against him with the Privileges and Ethics branch.

Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 to provide oral evidence but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan, she said.

"No further date of his hearing has been given so far. I wish to place on record that these double-standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the Privileges & Ethics Branch," she said.

4) In her letter, Moitra also said parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised on the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

"There is also the question of whether the Ethics Committee is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality. I wish to respectfully remind you that Parliamentary Committees do not have criminal jurisdiction and have no mandate to investigate alleged criminality. This can only be done by law enforcement agencies. This check was specifically created by our nation's founders to prevent even the slightest misuse of Committees by governments enjoying a brute majority in Parliament. In addition, if the Ethics Committee seeks a report from any department and wishes to rely on any such report (as per the Chairperson's statement to the media), I should be given a copy of the report and allowed further to cross-examine the department concerned."

