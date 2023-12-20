Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC

New Delhi: Following are the key points of the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and seeks to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860.

* Twenty new offences have been added in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

* Nineteen provisions that existed in IPC have been deleted

* In 33 offences the punishment of imprisonment has been increased