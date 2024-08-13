Key Takeaways | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge holds poll preparedness meet

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday said the party's focus is on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation", and it would design a national campaign around these problems and go to people.

Kharge's remarks came as he chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Kharge also said that the "shocking revelations of a nexus" between the Sebi and Adani needs a thorough investigation.

"The money of small investors in the stock market can't be jeopardised. The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard," the Congress chief said.