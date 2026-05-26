<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to a fresh request from Reliance Industries Ltd to resolve the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute amicably with the Centre.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of mentioning by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.</p>.<p>Sibal told the court that a plea for conciliation has been made, after which Attorney General R Venkataramani said the government is willing to consider the request.</p>.Krishna-Godavari dispute: RIL, two firms tell Supreme Court they will write to Centre for mediation.<p>The top court agreed to adjourn the hearing to the third week of July after Venkataramani said the government was not averse to exploring the bilateral dispute resolution process.</p>.<p>"We will be most happy if the dispute is resolved through conciliation. If you come out with a settlement, we will dispose of the appeal," the CJI said.</p>.<p>On May 20, the apex court had declined a submission by Reliance Industries to put the hearing in the Krishna-Godavari basin gas migration dispute on hold for the time being as the company and two other foreign firms sought mediation or conciliation with the Centre for an amicable resolution.</p>.Bombay High Court rejects CBI probe against Mukesh Ambani, RIL over ‘illegal’ gas extraction.<p>The top court was hearing the appeals of RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd), BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd and Niko (NECO) Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict that set aside an arbitral award in their favor in the gas migration dispute with the Centre.</p>.<p>The firms assailed the February 14, 2025, order of the high court setting aside an order of the single-judge bench that had upheld the arbitral award in favor of RIL and its two partners for allegedly siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit. </p>