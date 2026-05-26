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KG Basin: SC agrees to fresh request by RIL to resolve dispute with Centre

The top court agreed to adjourn the hearing to the third week of July after Venkataramani said the govt was not averse to exploring bilateral dispute resolution.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:52 IST
IndiaCJISupreme CourtNew DelhiReliance Industries Ltd

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