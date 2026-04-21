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Kharge calls Modi 'terrorist', backtracks statement later

Kharge immediately clarified that all he said was that the Prime Minister was terrorizing people and political parties. “I never said he is a terrorist,” he added.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Kharge

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