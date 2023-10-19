Kharge condemns Gaza hospital bombing, reiterates Congress support for two-state solution

Recalling that on October 8, the Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel, he said, "also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it."

The Congress "reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation", Kharge said.

The October 8 statement did not gone well with a section of the Congress leaders, who suggested that the party has not unequivocally pledged its support to the Palestinian people, which echoes Congress' original stand. A subsequent resolution by the Congress Working Committee sought to forcefully reflect the commitment to the Palestinian cause for self-determination.