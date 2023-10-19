Kharge condemns Gaza hospital bombing, reiterates Congress support for two-state solution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and of residential areas, calling the attacks "unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy" for which the perpetrators must be held accountable.
In a statement, he said the party repeats its call for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza and urged all sides to abandon the path of "senseless violence and war" and begin the process of negotiation so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also secured.
Recalling that on October 8, the Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel, he said, "also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it."
The Congress "reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people. The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate. These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation", Kharge said.
The October 8 statement did not gone well with a section of the Congress leaders, who suggested that the party has not unequivocally pledged its support to the Palestinian people, which echoes Congress' original stand. A subsequent resolution by the Congress Working Committee sought to forcefully reflect the commitment to the Palestinian cause for self-determination.