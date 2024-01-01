Kharge lauds ISRO's launch of its maiden XPoSat

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite and hoped that such triumphant missions inculcate the requisite scientific temper among the people.

ISRO on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space. According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.