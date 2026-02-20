Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kharge, Rahul to lead farmer outreach as Congress protests ‘anti-farmer’ US trade pact

Kharge said the meeting featured a “serious discussion” on the “trap deal” in which the Modi government has “compromised” the interests of farmers.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPM Modifarmers

Follow us on :

Follow Us