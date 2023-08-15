Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye-problem, protocol issues

Asked about his absence at the Red Fort, Kharge said, "first of all, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am as per protocol. Then I had to come to the Congress office to hoist the national flag."

"The security at Red Fort is too tight. The security is so tight that they will only allow others to leave only after the Prime Minister and top ministers leave. I thought I would not be able to reach here on time. Keeping protocol and security issues in mind, I thought it better not to go there," he told reporters at the Congress headquarters.