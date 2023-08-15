Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, cites eye-problem, protocol issues

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour and addressed the nation.
Kharge said he had "some eye-related" problems as well as protocol and security related issues following which he decided to give a miss to the function. A chair reserved for Kharge was seen empty at the VVIP enclosure in Red Fort.
He unfurled the tricolour at his official residence and at Congress headquarters here where top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were present.
Asked about his absence at the Red Fort, Kharge said, "first of all, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am as per protocol. Then I had to come to the Congress office to hoist the national flag."
"The security at Red Fort is too tight. The security is so tight that they will only allow others to leave only after the Prime Minister and top ministers leave. I thought I would not be able to reach here on time. Keeping protocol and security issues in mind, I thought it better not to go there," he told reporters at the Congress headquarters.
Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said the BJP is "apparently upset" that Kharge was not present at Red Fort to listen to Modi's speech.
"Does the prime minister realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge sahib to reach the party headquarters in time for the flag hoisting function? Do we not have the independence of hoisting the flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?"
On X, formerly called Twitter, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore defended Kharge skipping the function but indicated that it was due to a protest.
"When Lok Sabha Opposition leader suspended...When MPs are suspended for an indefinite period...When Opposition leaders speeches expunged if we mention Adani...When Mikes are switched off...What else can we do? We celebrate Independence Day with people," he said.