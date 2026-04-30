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Kharif fertiliser supply remains strong amid ongoing West Asia crisis, stocks reach 193 lakh tonnes

Notably, there has been no increase in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of fertilisers, despite significant global price hikes in most inputs.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsfertiliserKharif season

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