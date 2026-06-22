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Kharif sowing gains momentum: Rice, millets surge; oilseeds, cotton lag

Sugarcane acreage edged higher to 57.31 lakh hectares against 56.64 lakh hectares last year.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsAgriculturekharif cropsSowing seeds

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