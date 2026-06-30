Kharif sowing lags significantly across country as monsoon remains weak

<p>New Delhi: Amid delayed onset and sluggish progress of the southwest monsoon, sowing of kharif crops, including paddy, has fallen sharply this season, with total acreage reaching just 182.72 lakh hectares as of June 25 — a 23% decline from 236.46 lakh hectares during the same period last year, according to data from the Union Agriculture Ministry.<br><br>Not only rice but also pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, and cotton have recorded lower sowing compared to the previous year, says the data.</p>.Kharif sowing slumps 23% amid delayed monsoon; key reservoirs level at 26% storage.<p>Paddy acreage, the mainstay of the kharif season, stood at 25.75 lakh hectares, down 25.17% from 34.41 lakh hectares a year ago. Pulses sowing declined 30.47% to 14.92 lakh hectares from 21.46 lakh hectares, while oilseeds area plunged more than half (53.33%) to 16.99 lakh hectares against 36.41 lakh hectares last year.<br><br>Within pulses, tur/arhar sowing was particularly low at 3.56 lakh hectares compared to 8.45 lakh hectares previously. In oilseeds, groundnut coverage dropped to 8.87 lakh hectares from 15.29 lakh hectares, and soybean acreage fell sharply to 6.92 lakh hectares from 19.97 lakh hectares.<br><br>Coarse cereals were sown on 31.84 lakh hectares, down from 36.07 lakh hectares.Cotton sowing also suffered, declining 34.61% to 29.66 lakh hectares from 45.36 lakh hectares.<br><br>In contrast, sugarcane showed a marginal increase to 57.31 lakh hectares from 56.64 lakh hectares, while jute and mesta acreage edged up slightly to 6.25 lakh hectares from 6.13 lakh hectares.<br><br><br>The southwest monsoon, critical for kharif sowing, has been 42 per cent below normal as of June 24, with central India facing a 59 per cent deficit, East and Northeast India 41 per cent, South Peninsula 28 per cent, and Northwest India 22 per cent<br><br>Reservoir levels present a mixed picture. As of June 25, the total live storage in 166 important reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission stood at 48.405 billion cubic metres (BCM), equivalent to 26.37% of full reservoir level capacity. This is lower than last year’s storage (73.21% of previous levels) but slightly above the ten-year normal (105.67%).Of the 166 reservoirs, 111 had more than 80% of normal storage, while 55 were at or below 80%, with 29 of those at 50% or less of normal levels.</p>