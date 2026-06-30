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Kharif sowing lags significantly across country as monsoon remains weak

Not only rice but also pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals, and cotton have recorded lower sowing compared to the previous year, says the data.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:38 IST
India Newskharif cropsKharif

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