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Kharif sowing slumps 23% amid delayed monsoon; key reservoirs level at 26% storage

Not only rice but also pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals and cotton have seen lower sowing than the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:19 IST
India NewsAgriculture

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